 

National Weather Service warns of flooding along Des Plaines River

  • The road leading to the Methodist Camp Ground in Des Plaines was closed Sunday morning after heavy rains led to flooding. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flood warning for communities along the Des Plaines River in Cook and Lake counties.

      The road leading to the Methodist Camp Ground in Des Plaines was closed Sunday morning after heavy rains led to flooding. The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flood warning for communities along the Des Plaines River in Cook and Lake counties. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Updated 5/17/2020 12:18 PM

As heavy rains continued to pour down on the region, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning Sunday for areas along the Des Plaines River in Lake and Cook and counties.

The weather service said showers and storms would increase during the day, potentially leading to flash flooding and rising rivers.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Waterways that could be affected included the Des Plaines River near Gurnee and at Lincolnshire in Lake County and near Des Plaines in Cook County.

The river was reported at 16.2 feet Sunday morning in Des Plaines, above its 15-foot flood stage. The weather service said the river will continue rising to 17.4 feet by Monday morning, threatening both Central and Golf roads in Des Plaines.

Near Lincolnshire, the river was measured at 13.2 feet Sunday morning and is expected to crest at 15.4 feet Tuesday morning, just below what's considered major flood stage.

At Gurnee, the river was at 8 feet Sunday, one foot above flood stage, and is forecast to reach 9.5 feet by Tuesday morning.

The Fox River at the Stratton Lock and Dam in McHenry was at 4.4 feet Sunday, above the 4-foot flood level. At Algonquin, the river was measured Sunday at 10.2 feet, above flood stage at 9.5.

Buffalo Creek in Wheeling measured slightly above the 4.5-foot flood stage at 4.78 feet.

In DuPage County, the West Branch of the DuPage River near Warrenville measured just slightly above the 11.5-foot flood stage.

