May 17 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

Since the outbreak began, there have been 47,593 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, about 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,133 deaths in the suburbs, also 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 25,597 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,203 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 36,621 cases and 1,636 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,156 cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths in Des Plaines, 454 cases and 14 deaths in Wheeling, 445 cases and six deaths in Mount Prospect, 396 cases and 10 deaths in Streamwood, 382 cases and 26 deaths in Glenview, 374 cases and seven deaths in Palatine, 328 cases and seven deaths in Schaumburg, 308 cases and six deaths in Hoffman Estates, 289 cases and 13 deaths in Arlington Heights, 243 cases and 27 deaths in Park Ridge, 207 cases and seven deaths in Rolling Meadows, 201 cases and seven deaths in Elk Grove Village, 150 cases and three deaths in Prospect Heights, and 64 cases and 10 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 5,892 confirmed cases and 296 deaths on its coronavirus website Sunday.

• Cases and deaths per suburb include 541 cases and five deaths in Addison, 521 cases and two deaths in West Chicago, 415 cases and three deaths in Glendale Heights, 382 cases and eight deaths in Bensenville, 374 cases and 25 deaths in Carol Stream, 358 cases and 22 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 238 cases and eight deaths in Lombard, 208 cases and seven deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 193 cases and 26 deaths in Elmhurst, 175 cases and 25 deaths in Bloomingdale, 164 cases and 14 deaths in Downers Grove, 155 cases and two deaths in Villa Park, 152 cases and 16 deaths in Wheaton, 113 cases and 15 deaths in Willowbrook, and 108 cases and two deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 6,484 confirmed cases and 208 deaths as of Sunday.

• Cases in some towns: 1,960 to 1,964 in Waukegan; 340 to 344 in Round Lake Beach; 260 to 264 in Mundelein; 185 to 189 in Gurnee; 125 to 129 in Vernon Hills; 120 to 124 in Round Lake; 90 to 94 in Wauconda; 80 to 84 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 70 to 74 in Lake Zurich; 65 to 69 in Libertyville; 60 to 64 in Grayslake; and 25 to 29 in Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 4,201 cases with 107 deaths on its website Friday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,954 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 930 in Elgin (Kane portion), 365 in Carpentersville, 174 in South Elgin, 164 in St. Charles, 99 in Geneva, 85 in North Aurora, 67 in Batavia, and 30 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,162 cases and 61 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

Will County

• There have been 4,388 cases of COVID-19 and 240 deaths, according to the county health department's website Sunday.

• Cases per town include 251 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 45 in Aurora (Will County portion).