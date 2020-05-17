Maine West grads, teachers don't mind a little rain on their parade

It didn't matter that it rained on Maine West High School's graduation parade.

Hundreds of seniors still drove past nearly 80 teachers lining the entrance of the Des Plaines school on Sunday, celebrating graduation in the only way possible this spring.

Graduates like Nikolina Vujtic, 17, and her friend Tiana Ynocencio, 17, summed it up in two words: "It's crazy." Maine West Principal Eileen McMahon and staff wanted a chance to say goodbye since the pandemic left no opportunity for a traditional graduation ceremony this month.

"It was a pretty hard pivot for most of us to make. Super proud of our kids and their families, because they were really resilient," she said. "The characteristics that got them to this point will carry them forward."

A prerecorded virtual graduation ceremony featuring speakers and a reading of the graduates' names was released Sunday and can be viewed on the school's YouTube page.