Elgin police investigate shooting near Kiwanis Park
Updated 5/17/2020 8:03 AM
Elgin police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night in the 300 block of St. Charles Street, near Kiwanis Park east of the city's downtown.
Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations and Special Investigation Divisions were on scene Saturday night, officials reported.
Police did not immediately release information about injuries or any additional details.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.