Route 12 resurfacing in Richmond

The resurfacing of Main Street (Route 12) from Route 173 to Tryon Grove Road/Kuhn Road in Richmond will require daily, intermittent lane closures, beginning, weather permitting, Monday, May 18. The project, which consists of patching and resurfacing the 2-mile stretch of Main Street, widening shoulders, constructing ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps and replacing deteriorated curbs is expected to be completed in late December. Visit http://www.idot.illinois.gov/ for information on other Illinois Department of Transportation projects in the Lake County and elsewhere in the Chicago area.