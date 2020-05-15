Naperville Park District to take legal action to reopen parks, facilities

Naperville Park District commissioners have voted to ask a judge to allow them to reopen parks and facilities, regardless of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan. Daily Herald file photo

Naperville Park District's board of commissioners wants a judge to decide whether it can reopen district programs and facilities, regardless of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "Restore Illinois" plan.

The board voted 4-3 Thursday night to seek authority "through emergency court action" to make reopening decisions "that are in the best interest of our community." Commissioners took the vote after public discussion and a more than hourlong executive session.

"I fully support the use of legal action against the governor," Commissioner Bill Eagan said during the public discussion. "I believe his actions are arbitrary and capricious. We need to be separated from Chicago. We are an informed citizenry. And we can make decisions for ourselves."

Earlier in the meeting, Executive Director Ray McGury said the district is planning to open sports courts, disc golf, skate parks and other outdoor amenities. Consistent with the governor's stay-at-home order, use the facilities will require everyone to "act responsibly and police ourselves," McGury said.

The district also is proceeding with outdoor summer programs, including camps, "but with substantial modifications to adhere to required social distancing practices," McGury said.

Noting the park district is not a home rule unit of government, board President Rich Janor said it must follow state law and governor's orders.

"To my knowledge, everything we have lined up with regard to our current plan for reopening the park district is consistent with the governor's order and not in defiance of that order," Janor said.

But several commissioners said they have received emails from residents urging the district to take action to safely open parks and make youth sports available.

Commissioner Josh McBroom said the district isn't allowed to "pick and choose" which parts of the state's order to follow.

"There are many programs we can open safely right now, if we had any flexibility from the governor to make local decisions," McBroom said.

He said it's "ridiculous" that kids can't play Little League Baseball. He said it's wrong to cancel programs and keep facilities closed with no real end in sight.

"So it's my position that we explore all options to break free from the order from Springfield to allow us to make our own safe and responsible decisions in order to allow our constituencies the freedom of choice," McBroom said.

Still, three commissioners -- Bobby Carlsen, Mike Reilly and Marie Todd -- voted against taking legal action.

Todd said the district has a plan to start offering programs in June. Therefore, she said, it doesn't make sense to pursue litigation for programs the district is going to open anyway.

"I don't think it's in the best interest for the park district to litigate this matter," Todd said. "I think the bottom line issue really is more whether or not the data from the Western suburbs should be part of the Northeast region data that Pritzker has identified. And I really think the municipality should be fighting that fight -- not the Naperville Park District."