Naperville firefighters perform back-to-back water rescues

Naperville firefighters performed two water within minutes Friday afternoon. There were no injuries.

The first call came at 4:05 p.m. Two people were pulled safety from the DuPage River near Melody Lane by swift water technicians and firefighters.

Then, at 4:41 p.m., as the firefighters from the first rescue were packing up their equipment, a second call was received near the 500 block of South Washington Street.

A firefighter was able to dive into the river and pull the person who had been seen sinking safely from the water.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department and the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District. Station coverage was provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

"As fun as a canoe or kayak trip can appear to be," Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis said, "the facts are that the DuPage River has many obstructions and currents caused by the sudden rise in water levels and underwater objects that are not always visible."