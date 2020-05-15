May 15 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

Since the outbreak began, there have been 46,072 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 2,056 deaths in the suburbs, about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 24,722 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,156 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 35,183 cases and 1,606 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,132 cases of COVID-19 and 60 deaths in Des Plaines, 428 cases and 6 deaths in Mount Prospect, 430 cases and 12 deaths in Wheeling, 380 cases and 8 deaths in Streamwood, 365 cases and 26 deaths in Glenview, 352 cases and 6 deaths in Palatine, 310 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 298 cases and 5 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 275 cases and 13 deaths in Arlington Heights, 239 cases and 26 deaths in Park Ridge, 201 cases and 7 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 182 cases and 6 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 139 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 59 cases and 9 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 5,622 confirmed cases and 285 deaths on its coronavirus website Friday.

• Cases and deaths per suburb include 512 cases and 5 deaths in Addison, 482 cases and 2 deaths in West Chicago, 387 cases and 3 deaths in Glendale Heights, 373 cases and 8 deaths in Bensenville, 360 cases and 25 deaths in Carol Stream, 347 cases and 21 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 222 cases and 9 deaths in Lombard, 196 cases and 5 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 184 cases and 25 deaths in Elmhurst, 156 cases and 14 deaths in Downers Grove, 151 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 146 cases and 14 deaths in Wheaton, 110 cases and 15 deaths in Willowbrook, and 106 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 6,189 confirmed cases and 196 deaths as of Friday.

• Cases in some towns: 1,765 to 1,769 in Waukegan; 235 to 239 in Mundelein; 170 to 174 in Gurnee; 120 to 124 in Round Lake; 110 to 114 in Vernon Hills; 60 to 64 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 each in Wauconda and Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 65 to 69 in Lake Zurich; 55 to 59 in Grayslake; and 25 to 29 in Lake Villa.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 4,201 cases with 107 deaths on its website Friday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,954 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 930 in Elgin (Kane portion), 365 in Carpentersville, 174 in South Elgin, 164 in St. Charles, 99 in Geneva, 85 in North Aurora, 67 in Batavia, and 30 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,130 cases and 61 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Friday.

Will County

• There have been 4,277 cases of COVID-19 and 237 deaths, according to the county health department's website Friday.

• Cases per town include 250 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 45 in Aurora (Will County portion).