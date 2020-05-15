Man shot in Elmhurst while walking dog

Elmhurst police say a 54-year-old man was shot just before 9 p.m. Thursday while walking his dog on the 800 block of South Linden Avenue near Van Buren Avenue.

The victim was an Elmhurst resident who was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is being treated for gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.

His condition is unknown.

Witnesses said they saw a light color, newer model SUV traveling west on the 300 block of Van Buren when it slowed and someone inside the vehicle fired several shots. The vehicle then headed west on Van Buren toward Colfax.

Police said they recovered a rifle on the 700 block of Colfax they believe was used in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said, but "there is no immediate threat to the public."

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage of the shooting or the immediate area to call police at (630) 530-3050.