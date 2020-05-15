Illinois' COVID-19 nursing home death toll nears 2,000

A devastating coronavirus crisis in Illinois nursing homes and other long-term care facilities has claimed nearly 2,000 lives, according to new state data released Friday.

At least 1,975 deaths are now linked to facilities caring for the state's most vulnerable, an increase of 422 from the 1,553 fatalities reported a week ago.

Nursing home deaths now represent almost 49% of the 4,058 fatalities statewide, according to the latest round of Illinois Department of Public Health data.

The largest share comes from Cook County facilities, which recorded at least 1,119 deaths. The Center Home for Hispanic Elderly in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood and Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook had the highest number of deaths, each with a total of least 26.

The case numbers include residents and employees who have symptoms but have not yet had a test confirm COVID-19. State officials also have deferred to individual facilities and local health departments for "the most up-to-date data."

Below is a look at the outbreaks in many suburban facilities, with the number of cases followed by the number of deaths:

SUBURBAN COOK

Addolorata Villa 8 2

Albany Care 6 0

Alden Estates Des Plaines 8 1

Alden Estates of Barrington 2 0

Alden Poplar Creek 10 0

Amita Health Holy Family 2 0

Aperion Plum Grove 2 0

Avantara Park Ridge 3 1

Avanti Wellness & Rehab 35 8

Avenues to Independence 11 0

Bella Terra Morton Grove 13 3

Belmont Glenview 15 3

BRIA River Oaks 57 0

Brookdale Des Plaines 13 5

Brookdale Northbrook 3 2

Citadel of Northbrook 4 0

City View Multi-Care Center 242 10

David Webb Jr. Complex 2 1

Edward Hines VA Comm. 2 0

Elevate Care Northbrook 45 6

Elevate Saint Andrew 6 4

Emerald Place Memory Care 8 2

Evergreen Senior Living 14 7

Friendship Village 2 0

Generations at Applewood 51 11

Generations At Oakton 14 9

Generations at Regency 60 14

Glenview Terrace 75 25

Glenwood Health Care/Rehab 14 1

Golfview Developmental 94 10

Grace Point Place 21 7

Grosse Pointe Manor 5 1

Harbor House 3 1

Heather Manor 3 0

Holy Family Villa 6 3

Inverness Health and Rehab 10 0

Lake Cook Rehab 11 6

Landmark of Des Plaines 70 15

Lee Manor Rehab/Nursing 8 0

Lieberman Geriatric Center 16 1

Lincolnwood Place 27 10

Ludeman Developmental 268 6

Lydia Health Care Center 18 3

Madden Mental Health 10 0

ManorCare Arlington Hts. 18 0

ManorCare Elk Grove Village 2 1

Mather Place 6 2

Meadowbrook Manor 16 3

Midway Neuro and Rehab 39 9

Northbrook Inn Memory Care 11 3

Park Lawn Residential Center 2 0

Paul's House 31 3

Pearl of Rolling Meadows 3 0

Pershing Garden 13 2

Prairie Manor 18 7

Presence Maryhaven 12 4

Presence St. Benedict 3 0

Presence Villa Scalabrini 3 0

Progressive Housing 3 1

Revere Court of S. Barrington 5 2

RML Specialty Hospital 16 0

Sheridan Village 40 12

Sunrise of Park Ridge 31 10

Sunrise of Schaumburg 2 0

Symphony at Aria 21 3

Symphony of Hanover Park 5 0

Reserve Arlington Hts. 2 1

The Sheridan of Park Ridge 9 3

Vine at Countryside 10 2

Three Crown Park 36 6

Vi at the Glen 7 0

Victory Centre of Sierra Ridge 8 1

Weinberg Community 6 0

Westchester Health/Rehab 42 12

Windsor Estates 31 10

DUPAGE COUNTY

Abbington Rehab & Nursing 64 3

Alden Estates of Naperville 82 20

Alden of Old Town East 2 0

Alden Trails 5 0

Alden Valley Ridge 32 10

Alden Village Bloomingdale 20 0

Aperion Care West Chicago 13 1

Arista Healthcare Naperville 9 0

Artis Senior Living Elmhurst 35 17

Artis Senior Living of Bartlett 23 10

Aspired Living of Westmont 13 1

Beacon Hill Lombard 19 0

Belmont Village Carol Stream 16 1

BRIA of Westmont 117 13

Bridgeway Senior Living 28 4

Brookdale Burr Ridge 8 2

Brookdale Glen Ellyn 4 1

Brookdale Lisle 32 6

Burgess Square 30 3

Chateau Center 58 11

DuPage Care Center 4 0

Forestview 72 4

Harbor Chase of Naperville 5 0

Harvester Place 37 12

Lacey Creek Supportive Living 2 0

Lexington of Bloomingdale 60 11

Lexington of Elmhurst 26 11

Lexington of Lombard 26 8

Lexington Square Lombard 2 0

ManorCare Hinsdale 163 24

Meadowbrk Manor Naperville 27 0

Naperville Manor 9 1

Oakbrook Care 78 13

Oak Trace 5 1

Park Place Health/Wellness 2 0

Providence Healthcare/Rehab 64 10

Ray Graham Iona Glos 21 0

St. Patricks Residence 3 0

Sunrise of Bloomingdale 6 1

Sunrise of Willowbrook 5 1

Tabor Hills Healthcare 36 2

Terra Vista Oakbrook Terrace 3 0

The Grove of Elmhurst 8 0

The Radcliff Wood Dale 2 0

Westbridge Wheaton 9 3

West Chicago Terrace 7 0

Westmont Manor 42 10

West Suburban Nursing/Rehab 3 0

Wheaton Village 47 7

Windsor Park 87 23

Winfield Woods 2 0

Wynscape Health/Rehab. 2 0

KANE COUNTY

Alden Courts of Waterford 7 0

Alden of Waterford 27 5

Arden Courts of Geneva 6 0

Asbury Gardens 41 4

Avondale Estates of Elgin 30 1

Bickford of Aurora 28 7

BRIA of Geneva 112 22

Citadel of Elgin 5 0

Elmwood Terrace 27 4

Presence Fox Knoll 3 0

Fox River Rehab/Healthcare 43 10

GreenFields of Geneva 3 0

Grove of St. Charles 9 0

Heritage Health 2 1

Jennings Terrace 2 0

Northern Illinois Academy 4 0

River Glen 6 0

Sunnymere 7 0

Symphony of Orchard Valley 91 10

The Grove of Fox Valley 4 0

Tower Hill Healthcare 108 6

LAKE COUNTY

Avantara Long Grove 67 2

Azpira Place of Lake Zurich 3 0

Balmoral Care Center 9 2

Bayside Terrace 12 0

Belmont Village of Buffalo Grv. 59 13

Brookdale -- Hawthorn Lakes 5 0

Cedar Lake 15 7

Claridge Health Center 60 11

Elevate Care Riverwoods 55 9

Elevate Care Waukegan 74 7

Kiley Developmental 10 0

Lake Forest Place 3 0

Lexington of Lake 41 11

Pavilion of Waukegan 4 0

Radford Green at Sedgebrook 31 4

Riverside Foundation 61 4

Rolling Hills Manor 4 0

Sheridan at Green Oaks 18 0

Sunrise Senior Lvg. Gurnee 2 0

Symphony Buffalo Grove 4 0

Terrace Nursing Home 39 7

The Auberge At Highland Park 10 3

The Grove By the Lake 52 7

The Village at Victory Lakes 11 3

Victory Centre 2 0

Victory Lakes 13 3

Warren Barr Lincolnshire 18 1

Warren Barr North Shore 58 8

Wauconda Care 62 15

Whitehall of Deerfield 24 1

Winchester House 14 3

MCHENRY COUNTY

Alden Terrace of McHenry 60 7

Cross Roads Care Center 68 9

Fair Oaks Health Care Center 7 0

Florence Nursing Home 25 2

Revere Court of Crystal Lake 12 2

The Fountains at Crystal Lake 35 11

The Springs at Crystal Lake 37 6

Three Oaks 2 0

WILL COUNTY

Alden Courts of Shorewood 8 1

Arbor Terrace 26 4

Charter Senior Living, Cottages 11 2

Clarendale of Mokena 20 3

Heritage Woods 2 0

Joliet Terrace 3 0

Lakeshore Rehab 2 0

Lakewood Nursing Home 2 0

Marley Oaks 6 1

Meadowbrook Manor of Bolingbrook 184 26

Presence Villa Franciscan 58 12

Rock Run Place 4 0

Salem Village NH 2 0

Senior Star at Weber Place 13 4

Shady Oaks 30 3

Smith Crossing 10 0

Spring Creek Nursing Home 7 1

St. Coletta's of Illinois 2 0

St. James Manor 44 9

Sunny Hill Nursing Home 43 12

Symphony of Joliet 130 25

The PARC of Joliet 51 10

Victorian Village 9 1

Willow Falls 8 2

Willow House 12 0