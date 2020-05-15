Food drive, COVID-19 book giveaway

Dahme Mechanical, a 24-hour emergency provider of plumbing, heating and air conditioning, is hosting a food drive Saturday at its Arlington Heights location, 610 Arthur Ave.

The company give away five masks to people who donate any nonperishable food item. Food items will be donated to local food pantries in and around Arlington Heights.

The Center for Functional Learning and Korber Enterprises, LLC will be on-site to share its latest published book in the Grace's Musical Adventures series. "Grace Fights COVID-19: A Training Manual for the Musical Adventures Bug Squad" is the first COVID-19 book published in the Chicago area. It is written by Kenneth E. Korber, the author of "The Musical Adventures of Grace" children's book series

For information on the food drive, visit: https://dahmemechanical.com/

For information on Grace & Friends, visit: https://centerforfunctionallearning.com/