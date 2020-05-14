Severe thunderstorms expected throughout suburbs tonight

Severe thunderstorms are expected throughout much of the suburbs Thursday evening, with the greatest threat along the Interstate 80 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. Daily Herald File Photo/August 2008

The U.S. National Weather Service office in Chicago is warning of waves of severe thunderstorms beginning later this evening.

Forecasts call for the highest threat along the Interstate 80 corridor, with all of Will County and the southern portions of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties listed among those areas to likely be affected the most.

The strongest storms are expected between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., according to forecasters.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are anticipated along with potential flash flooding, Ping-Pong-ball sized hail and frequent lightning.

Forecasts will be updated throughout the day at weather.gov/chicago.