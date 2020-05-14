May 14 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

Since the outbreak began, there have been 44,729 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, 51% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 1,996 deaths in the suburbs, about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Thursday, suburban Cook County had 24,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,123 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 34,341 cases and 1,552 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,100 cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths in Des Plaines, 415 cases and 5 deaths in Mount Prospect, 409 cases and 9 deaths in Wheeling, 354 cases and 26 deaths in Glenview, 362 cases and 8 deaths in Streamwood, 345 cases and 6 deaths in Palatine, 287 cases and five deaths in Hoffman Estates, 295 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 268 cases and 12 deaths in Arlington Heights, 229 cases and 26 deaths in Park Ridge, 201 cases and 7 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 176 cases and 6 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 134 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 56 cases and nine deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 6,078 confirmed cases and 196 deaths as of Thursday.

• Cases in some towns: 1,765 to 1,769 in Waukegan; 235 to 239 in Mundelein; 170 to 174 in Gurnee; 120 to 124 in Round Lake; 110 to 114 in Vernon Hills; 60 to 64 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 each in Wauconda and Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 65 to 69 in Lake Zurich; 55 to 59 in Grayslake; and 25 to 29 in Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 5,457 confirmed cases and 278 deaths on its coronavirus website Thursday.

• Cases and deaths per suburb include 491 cases and five deaths in Addison, 461 cases and 1 death in West Chicago, 374 cases and three deaths in Glendale Heights, 367 cases and 7 deaths in Bensenville, 340 cases and 21 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 343 cases and 25 deaths in Carol Stream, 209 cases and 9 deaths in Lombard, 182 cases and 25 deaths in Elmhurst, 181 cases and 5 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 149 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 145 cases and 14 deaths in Downers Grove, 142 cases and 14 deaths in Wheaton, 108 cases and 15 deaths in Willowbrook, and 105 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 4,053 cases with 104 deaths on its website Thursday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,877 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 888 in Elgin (Kane portion), 359 in Carpentersville, 168 in South Elgin, 160 in St. Charles, 98 in Geneva, 84 in North Aurora, 67 in Batavia, and 30 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,100 cases and 59 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Thursday.

Will County

• There have been 4,090 cases of COVID-19 and 231 deaths, according to the county health department's website Thursday.

• Cases per town include 245 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 44 in Aurora (Will County portion).