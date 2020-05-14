Geneva Arts Fair canceled amid coronavirus crisis

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce has canceled the popular Geneva Arts Fair this summer due to the coronavirus crisis.

The juried show, scheduled for July 25 and 26, typically features work from more than 100 artists and draws tens of thousands of visitors to downtown Geneva each year. However, keeping the health and safety of attendees top of mind, organizers have decided to cancel this year's festival amid the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the chamber.

Chamber President Paula Schmidt said the organization is coordinating with artists to determine an alternative option for displaying their work throughout the city in July.