Flash flood warning in effect through morning

Severe thunderstorms are expected throughout much of the suburbs Thursday night, with the greatest threat along the Interstate 80 corridor, according to the National Weather Service. Daily Herald File Photo/August 2008

The U.S. National Weather Service office in Chicago has issued a flash flood watch in effect through Friday morning.

The flash flood watch includes Cook, DuPage and Kane counties as multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected overnight and possibly result in rain totals in excess of three inches.

Forecasts call for the highest threat along the Interstate 80 corridor, with all of Will County and portions of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties listed among those areas to likely be affected the most.

Wind gusts of up to 70 mph are anticipated along with potential flash flooding, Ping-Pong-ball sized hail and frequent lightning.

Forecasts will be updated throughout the day at weather.gov/chicago.