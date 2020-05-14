Feder: Nominations open today for Radio Hall of Fame

Nominations open today for the 2020 class of the Radio Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes.

Fans are invited to submit suggestions online for nominees in six categories.

This year's induction ceremony, which will coincide with the 100th anniversary of the radio industry, is expected to be held in late October.

"We are excited to welcome the Radio Hall of Fame back to its hometown of Chicago," said David Plier, board chairman of the Museum of Broadcast Communications. "However, we continue to monitor the COVID-19 guidelines daily. If the state of Illinois cannot reach the goals of a Phase 5 reopening for large gatherings, we will seek other alternatives, including holding the event outside of Illinois."

