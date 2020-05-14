Chicago, suburbs hit testing milestone, on track to ease stay-at-home restrictions

Chicago and the suburbs appear to be on track to meet standards allowing the region to relax stay-at-home restrictions enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by the end of May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday.

State officials announced Chicago and the suburbs had reached a milestone -- lowering the region's positive test rate for COVID-19 to 19.9%, below the metric of 20%. That puts the region on a course to reopening more businesses and partially easing social distancing if it can maintain that level for 14 days.

Other key measurements are hospital admissions and availability of ICU and other hospital beds. The region is also meeting those requirements, Pritzker said.

The entire state is in Phase 2, or "flattening."

Phase 3, or "recovery," would reopen more businesses to the public with restrictions and allow gatherings of 10 or fewer people.

The number of Illinoisans dying from COVID-19 rose by 138 Thursday with 3,239 additional cases reported, officials said.

The 3,239 is the second largest daily count, behind the 4,014 announced Tuesday.

That brings the total deaths statewide to 3,928 with 87,937 cases.

Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan lays down a five-phase plan to reopen the state on a regional basis with four separate sectors.

Chicago and the suburbs are in the Northeast region. The divisions have caused objections, with some local leaders contending locations with worse metrics are dragging their communities down.

To reach Phase 3, regions must have an infection rate of 20% or lower over two weeks, hospital admissions for COVID-19 illnesses must stay level or decrease for 28 days, and at least 14% of ICU, medical and surgery beds must be available.

"Every region is so far meeting all the metrics," Pritzker said. "We need to go through the time periods and averaging of those metrics during the time frames."

The news comes with a turbulent special session expected next week when the General Assembly reconvenes after a COVID-19 recess.

Up for debate will be the state budget, a massive revenue shortfall, and the Restore Illinois plan.