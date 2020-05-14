Blagojevich to host 'The Lightning Rod' podcast for WLS Radio

Rod Blagojevich, the disgraced and unrepentant former governor of Illinois, has just been signed to host a weekly podcast for Cumulus Media news/talk WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Wednesday, "The Lightning Rod" will be available each week online at wlsam.com and on iTunes.

They're billing it as showcase for Blagojevich to analyze politics, government, trending stories and global issues, featuring "conversations with politicians, political experts, policymakers, celebrities and influencers about what's worked, what hasn't and who can make it better."

Rumors of media employment have been swirling since the ex-governor was released from prison in February after serving eight years for corruption. His sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump, prompting the onetime Democrat to describe himself as a "Trumpocrat."

