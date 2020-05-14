Armed robbery at business in Elgin

An armed robbery took place early Thursday at a business in Elgin, police said.

A man wearing a black hooded coat, and with his face concealed by a surgical mask over another mask, entered a business in the 0-100 block of South State Street just before 7 a.m., police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said.

The man displayed a handgun, demanded cash and left on foot. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411, writing ElginPD at the beginning of the text.