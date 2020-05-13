State lawmakers heading back to Springfield next week, with precautions

The General Assembly is expected to reconvene next week for a special session after a lengthy recess because of COVID-19. Associated Press

After weeks in recess because of COVID-19, the Illinois General Assembly will return to work next week for a weighty session amid revenue freefalls and partisan disputes over guidelines for lifting stay-at-home restrictions.

The special session declared by Democratic Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President Don Harmon is scheduled for May 20-22. Officials must follow a number of precautions to avoid any spread of the respiratory disease.

Based on Illinois Department of Public Health requirements, legislators must wear masks, be tested before the session resumes, undergo touchless temperature checks, and travel alone.

In a letter to House GOP Leader Jim Durkin, Madigan said he is requiring his Democratic caucus to sign a pledge agreeing to follow the IDPH guidelines and he asked the Western Springs Republican to do the same with his caucus.

"We are particularly interested in resuming normal operation of the House -- but we must also recognize that these are not normal times. A pandemic is not swayed by our speeches, by our desire for normalcy, or by political expediency," Madigan wrote.

"After two months of inaction, it is about time we get back to the job we were elected to do," Durkin, of Western Springs, said in a statement.

The House will meet in the Bank of Springfield Convention Center and the Senate will meet at the Capitol, officials said.

At the convention center, lawmakers or their staffs who have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher must leave and will be required to take a COVID-19 test.

Inside, representatives will sit at 6-feet-long tables spaced apart.

Along with the COVID-19 response, lawmakers will work on addressing the shortfall in the 2020 budget related to the pandemic and the 2021 budget; the state's fiscal year starts July 1. Millions of dollars are being lost in sales and other taxes with high unemployment and businesses closing as a result of the disease.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker at his Wednesday briefing said he had spoken with state legislative leaders to encourage the General Assembly to reconvene in May "to get the very necessary things done like our budget."