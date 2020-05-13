Rolling Meadows parade called off, but fireworks rescheduled

Rolling Meadows officials have canceled the city's annual July 4 parade, but postponed the annual fireworks display to Oct. 6, which is also the new date for the city's National Night Out.

Citing public health reasons, organizers already announced the cancellation of the Memorial Day parade/observance and the season's inaugural City Market scheduled for May 23. The June 27 City Market at Community Church on Kirchoff Road is on the calendar for now, with the disclaimer that it or future events may be canceled or postponed at any time due to COVID-19 precautions or government mandates.

Organizers have also moved the city's summer block party on Central Road from June 12 to Aug. 22. Fridays ROCK! & Roll in Meadows concerts are scheduled for July 10, Sept. 11 and Sept. 18.