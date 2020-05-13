May 13 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 43,100 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, a little more than half the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 1,929 deaths in the suburbs, about 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Wednesday, suburban Cook County had 23,332 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,096 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 33,074 cases and 1,493 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,084 cases of COVID-19 and 58 deaths in Des Plaines, 401 cases and 4 deaths in Mount Prospect, 396 cases and nine deaths in Wheeling, 347 cases and 26 deaths in Glenview, 341 cases and 7 deaths in Streamwood, 325 cases and 6 deaths in Palatine, 281 cases and five deaths in Hoffman Estates, 281 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 265 cases and 7 deaths in Arlington Heights, 216 cases and 26 deaths in Park Ridge, 186 cases and 7 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 170 cases and five deaths in Elk Grove Village, 131 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 56 cases and nine deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 5,799 confirmed cases and 189 deaths as of Wednesday.

• Cases in some towns: 1,765 to 1,769 in Waukegan; 235 to 239 in Mundelein; 170 to 174 in Gurnee; 120 to 124 in Round Lake; 110 to 114 in Vernon Hills; 60 to 64 in Libertyville; 75 to 79 each in Wauconda and Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 65 to 69 in Lake Zurich; 55 to 59 in Grayslake; and 25 to 29 in Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 5,234 confirmed cases and 269 deaths on its coronavirus website Wednesday.

• Cases and deaths per suburb include 459 cases and five deaths in Addison, 430 cases and 1 death in West Chicago, 360 cases and three deaths in Glendale Heights, 353 cases and 7 deaths in Bensenville, 329 cases and 20 deaths in Naperville (DuPage portion), 330 cases and 24 deaths in Carol Stream, 192 cases and 8 deaths in Lombard, 172 cases and 25 deaths in Elmhurst, 172 cases and 5 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 146 cases and 2 deaths in Villa Park, 143 cases and 13 deaths in Downers Grove, 141 cases and 14 deaths in Wheaton, 107 cases and 15 deaths in Willowbrook, and 98 cases and 2 deaths in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 3,839 cases with 98 deaths on its website Wednesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,781 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 844 in Elgin (Kane portion), 336 in Carpentersville, 165 in South Elgin, 146 in St. Charles, 95 in Geneva, 80 in North Aurora, 62 in Batavia, and 29 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,077 cases and 58 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Wednesday.

Will County

• There have been 3,991 cases of COVID-19 and 220 deaths, according to the county health department's website Wednesday.

• Cases per town include 241 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 40 in Aurora (Will County portion).