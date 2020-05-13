Lake County Board establishes furlough policy
Updated 5/13/2020 11:14 AM
As the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worsens, the Lake County Board on Tuesday amended its employee policies and procedures to allow workers to be furloughed.
No furloughs or layoffs of Lake County employees are planned, officials insisted. But the policy change allows furloughs to occur.
Employees who are furloughed will be able to maintain health insurance and other benefits, and they'll continue to accrue service credit with their retirement plans.
