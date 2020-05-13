Casey's Foods in Naperville temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Independent grocer Casey's Food is set to reopen in-store shopping Monday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Courtesy of Casey's Foods

A Naperville grocery store remained closed Wednesday for a deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

A third-party industrial cleaning company is helping with the daylong process of sanitizing the entire Casey's Foods store, President Kris Visher said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday, Casey's Foods at 124 W. Gartner Road plans to be open only for curbside pickup of online orders.

"We will increase capacity during that time," Visher wrote.

A reopening of in-store shopping is set for 8 a.m. Monday.

"We will continue to be diligent with our increased sanitation practices and limited foot traffic," Visher wrote.

A year ago this June, Visher took the reins of the independent grocer from a second-generation owner. She joined Casey's Foods in 2005 as business manager, human resources manager and accountant.