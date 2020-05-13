Aurora police: Man killed near his home

Aurora police said a 25-year-old man was found shot to death Tuesday evening near his home on the city's west side.

Police said Paris Brandon of the 700 block of Huntington Drive was found in front of the apartment complex where he lived just before 5:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound.

Brandon was transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Brandon was shot in front of the apartment complex.

Detectives are still investigating the crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at (630) 256-5500, or call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 and remain anonymous while still being eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 that leads to an arrest.