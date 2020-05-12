South Elgin Deputy Chief Doty retiring after 23 years on the job

South Elgin Police Deputy Chief Mike Doty is retiring Friday after 23 years on the job and 35 years in public service. Photo courtesy South Elgin police

South Elgin Police Deputy Chief Mike Doty is the kind of guy who, after 23 years on the job and 35 years of public service, still comes in at 6 a.m. even in his last week before retirement.

The department can't honor him with a public ceremony Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that's entirely OK, 54-year-old Doty said. "It's not about me," he said. "It's about the department as a whole and everything they helped me do and become throughout the years of my service."

Police Chief Jerry Krawczyk and Deputy Chief Randy Endean, who've worked in South Elgin for the duration of Doty's career, said his retirement will be a big loss for the department.

Doty has always been driven and committed to the job, ready to help and participate in extra activities, they said. "He's great with the community and he's always working hard," Krawczyk said. "He'll sorely be missed."

Originally from Decatur, Doty served as a firefighter in the U.S. Air Force for 10 years and met his wife, Maria, while he was stationed in Zaragoza, Spain. The couple live in Lake in the Hills and have two sons.

He worked as a 911 operator for Northwest Central Dispatch in Arlington Heights before joining the South Elgin police force in 1997. He worked in narcotics and investigations, and was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and deputy chief last year. He also serves as public information officer.

He has a master's degree in management from Webster University and is a graduate of the school of police staff and command program offered by Northwestern University's Center for Public Safety.

Doty said he and his wife, who worked as a nurse at a rehab center, decided this was the right time for their next step in life. They plan to spend the summer renting a house near her family in Spain before returning stateside for their son's wedding in September.

Doty said the best part of policing is working with residents, officers and village staff members. He's also enjoyed watching the department grow from about 20 to 34 officers while incorporating technological advances, he said.

Video cameras help people see and understand what policing is really like, he said.

"I think there is a little bit of a perception that cameras are the 'end all, be all.' But what I think it does is add to the integrity and honesty that officers have," he said. "That, to me, is really important."

The most difficult cases are those involving children and the elderly, he said. On a positive note, a 9-year-old was his best witness during a home invasion investigation that led to a conviction several years ago, he said. "She literally helped guide us through that case like you wouldn't believe."

This past year, Doty has been working to implement new policies toward earning the department accreditation through the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

Doty also has been the department's primary Spanish translator and has always been willing to help young officers, Endean said.

"He hopes that he's leaving the department better than when he came in. He has said that in a statement to everybody," Endean said. "I think he succeeded in that."

The community can send well wishes to Doty via email at mdoty@southelgin.com.