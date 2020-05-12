May 12 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 42,210 cases of COVID-19 in the suburbs, a little more than half the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 1,809 deaths in the suburbs, about 50% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 22,913 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,008 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 32,557 cases and 1,441 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and medical examiner's office listed 1,054 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths in Des Plaines, 396 cases and four deaths in Mount Prospect, 391 cases and nine deaths in Wheeling, 343 cases and 26 deaths in Glenview, 331 cases and seven deaths in Streamwood, 319 cases and five deaths in Palatine, 275 cases and five deaths in Hoffman Estates, 272 cases and seven deaths in Schaumburg, 256 cases and six deaths in Arlington Heights, 203 cases and 25 deaths in Park Ridge, 181 cases and seven deaths in Rolling Meadows, 167 cases and three deaths in Elk Grove Village, 128 cases and three deaths in Prospect Heights, and 53 cases and nine deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department listed 5,700 confirmed cases and 185 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Cases in some towns: 1,735 to 1,739 in Waukegan; 235 to 239 in Mundelein; 170 to 174 in Gurnee; 115 to 119 in Round Lake; 105 to 109 in Vernon Hills; 60 to 64 in Libertyville; 45 to 49 in Grayslake; 75 to 79 in Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 65 to 69 in Lake Zurich; and 25 to 29 in Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reported 5,117 confirmed cases and 259 deaths on its coronavirus website Tuesday.

• Cases per suburb include 447 in Addison, 414 in West Chicago, 348 in Bensenville, 345 in Glendale Heights, 328 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 320 in Carol Stream, 184 in Lombard, 170 in Elmhurst, 166 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 142 each in Villa Park and Downers Grove, 136 in Wheaton, 107 in Willowbrook, and 93 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirmed 3,629 cases with 93 deaths on its website Tuesday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,660 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 794 in Elgin (Kane portion), 325 in Carpentersville, 162 in South Elgin, 143 in St. Charles, 93 in Geneva, 74 in North Aurora, 62 in Batavia, and 29 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There have been 1,030 cases of and 54 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Tuesday.

Will County

• There have been 3,951 cases of COVID-19 and 212 deaths, according to the county health department's website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 238 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 40 in Aurora (Will County portion).