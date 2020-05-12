Lake County board creates COVID-19 recovery group

The Lake County Board on Tuesday created a bipartisan subcommittee to steer the county's recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic and help provide financial relief during the crisis.

The five-member group will report to the board's financial and administrative committee and the full board. All five members also are members of the financial committee. Three are Democrats and two are Republicans.

The board met remotely Tuesday because of the statewide stay-at-home order.

Later in the meeting, the board voted to create a dedicated county fund for coronavirus-related expenses as well as federal relief payouts.

It also voted to cut the current fiscal year's budget by $9 million to save money during the economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.