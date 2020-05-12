Feder: Layoffs in the air at NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago

Faced with unprecedented plunges in advertising revenue at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 and Telemundo Chicago WSNS-Channel 44, employees of the two NBCUniversal stations are bracing for imminent layoffs.

At a virtual town hall last week, David Doebler, president and general manager of the stations, announced the staff reduction plans in response to the coronavirus shutdown.

Doebler, who did not say how many positions would be affected, declined to comment further.

