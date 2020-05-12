District 59 hires business official, two principals

Elk Grove Township Elementary District 59 has hired three new administrators, including a new chief school business official and two principals.

Starting July 1, Ronald O'Connor will oversee finances for the school district. He has been chief financial officer/treasurer at J. Sterling Morton High School District 201 in Cicero since 2016, and previously was business manager in North Chicago School District 187.

O'Connor, who will earn a $158,000 salary, will replace the retiring Vickie Nissen this summer.

Robert Murphy will become the new principal at Friendship Junior High School in Des Plaines starting July 20. The assistant principal at Elk Grove High School since 2013, Murphy also was a career and technical education teacher at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights for six years and previously taught Spanish at St. Colette Elementary School in Rolling Meadows.

Murphy will be paid a salary of $120,000. He replaces Bill Timmins, who announced earlier this year he will become principal at Indian Grove Elementary School in Mount Prospect within River Trails Elementary District 26.

Also on July 20, Sarah Humboldt will take over as principal at Salt Creek Elementary School in Elk Grove Village. She has served as co-principal for Blackhawk Middle School in Bensenville Elementary District 2 since 2013, and previously held positions there as associate and assistant principal and math teacher.

Humboldt, who will be paid $121,000, replaces Nicole Robinson, who is the new executive director of curriculum and instruction for District 59.

The hirings were approved by the school board Monday night.