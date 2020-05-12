District 158 kindergarten registration

Families with new students entering kindergarten in Huntley Community School District 158 this fall can register online at district158.org/kindergarten-registration.

In-person registration events, originally scheduled for June 2-4, are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New dates for families to visit their school before the start of the 2020-21 school year likely will be announced before the end of summer.

For more information, call the District 158 Registration Office at (847) 659-6147 or email studentupdate@district158.org.