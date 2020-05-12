COVID-19 cases surge by 4,014 Tuesday; Pritzker says no to changing regional recovery plan

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the end of May is still the target for each of the state's four regions to move to the next phase of reopening, while he's continuing to listen to calls for more flexibility in reopening. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times, April 13

The number of Illinoisans perishing from COVID-19 grew by 144 Tuesday, officials announced, while cases spiked by 4,014, a new high.

That brings the state's tally of fatalities to 3,601 and cases to 83,021.

Meanwhile, tests show an 18% positivity rate based on a seven-day average. The state is ramping up testing for the respiratory disease and completed over 29,000 in the last 24 hours.

The data comes after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he will stick by a five-phase plan to gradually reopen the state by region.

The state is divided into four regions that must meet certain metrics involving infection rates, hospitalizations, and available beds for patients to graduate to more relaxed rules on social distancing.

Regarding concerns from DuPage County mayors that the regional system is unfair to small towns by lumping them in with Chicago, Pritzker said it's unfeasible to open "city by city" or "county by county."

"The regions are drawn in a way to take into account hospital availability and follow the metrics for each region," he said. "Many people living in DuPage County work in Cook County and travel between the two."

He noted that Chicago and the surrounding counties in the Northeast region are "very close" to reaching targets that will allow it to move into Phase 3 or "recovery," which opens more businesses and manufacturing and allows gatherings of 10 or fewer people.

Pritzker also announced $25 million in grants to help local governments including school districts pay for construction projects this summer that are "shovel ready."

Priority will be given to underserved areas, he said.