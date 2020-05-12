A song to make you smile: 'Me & Julio Down By the Schoolyard' by Paul Simon

Paul Simon performs at Comedy Central's "Night Of Too Many Stars: An Overbooked Concert For Autism Education" in 2010. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Me & Julio Down By the Schoolyard" by Paul Simon, released in 1972.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.