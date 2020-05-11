What others are writing about COVID-19

Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school director Sylvie Duquesnoy prepares a classroom to receive students on a voluntary basis in Marseille, southern France, Monday, May 11, 2020. France is beginning to reopen Monday after two months of virus confinement measures. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Coronavirus FAQs: Do Temperature Screenings Help? Can Mosquitoes Spread It?

Plus, is it safe to swim in pools or lakes? NPR answers some common questions about COVID-19 as we head into summer.

As Europe Reopens Schools, Relief Combines With Risk

Schools need to reopen in order for economies to reopen. But what if children are the next super spreaders? The New York Times looks at what we can learn from schools in Europe that are beginning to reopen.

The First 100: COVID-19 Took Black Lives First. It Didn't Have To.

Of Chicago's first 100 recorded COVID-19 victims, 70 were black. ProPublica Illinois looks at the city's first 100 deaths in an effort to understand how and why they died, and the role played by race.

Have I Been Cleaning All Wrong?

How long does a disinfectant need to stay on a surface? Do you need to clean before you disinfect? The New York Times talks to experts who test cleaning products to get answers about cleaning in the era of the coronavirus.

Early Data Shows Black People Are Being Disproportionally Arrested for Social Distancing Violations

ProPublica looked at the data for three of the most populous counties in Ohio and found that black people were at least four times as likely to be charged with violating the stay-at-home order as white people. Read the story.