 

Top aide to Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 5/11/2020 10:42 AM

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched a member of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's senior staff who tested positive for the disease late last week, officials said Monday.

The governor and other senior aides have tested negative.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Pritzker's staff will work from home for an isolation period.

The staff member, who was asymptomatic, had been in close contact with Pritzker and other top employees.

About 20 Pritzker aides and advisers were reporting in person to work at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

"Staff members have followed all IDPH safety protocols including daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures," officials stated.

"The office will undergo deep cleaning, and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms. The governor and staff will return to the office when IDPH deems appropriate."

Press briefings will continue by video conference.

