Pritzker says COVID-19 cases won't peak until mid-June

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said new modeling data shows the state's COVID-19 cases won't peak until mid-June, a month later than expected.

"In many ways, this news is disheartening," Pritzker said. "Pushing the peak down, and to a longer time frame, might not sound like good news to some, but I promise you, it is saving lives."

The new modeling was a result of adding an additional two and a half weeks of data into the models, Pritzker said.

Despite the extension of the peak, Pritzker said each of the four regions are on pace to move to the next reopening phase by the end of the month.

Meanwhile, state health officials announced another 54 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 1,266 are infected.

That brings the state's death toll to 3,459, with 79,007 infected since the outbreak began.

The infection rate from the new batch of 12,441 tests is 10.2%, which is notably lower than Sunday's 12.1% rate.

The new figures were announced during Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's first media briefing since Friday.

It was also the first briefing the governor has done since he and several top aides went into self-isolation after coming into contact with another key staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 this weekend.

That staff member is reportedly asymptomatic.

Pritzker and the others have tested negative for the virus, according to state officials.