May 11 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Interactive map

Since the outbreak began, there have been 39,946 cases in the suburbs, a little more than half the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 1,753 deaths in the suburbs, about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 22,054 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 985 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 31,327 cases and 1,376 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health and Cook County medical examiner's office listed 1,022 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths in Des Plaines, 381 cases and four deaths in Mount Prospect, 378 cases and nine deaths in Wheeling, 336 cases and 26 deaths in Glenview, 304 cases and 6 deaths in Streamwood, 302 cases and five deaths in Palatine, 265 cases and 5 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 261 cases and 7 deaths in Schaumburg, 247 cases and 6 deaths in Arlington Heights, 193 cases and 24 deaths in Park Ridge, 172 cases and seven deaths in Rolling Meadows, 144 cases and two deaths in Elk Grove Village, 122 cases and 3 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 52 cases and 9 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 5,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 164 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Monday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,655 to 1,659 in Waukegan and 75 to 79 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 220 to 224 in Mundelein and 30 to 34 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 160 to 164 in Gurnee and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 110 to 114 in Round Lake and 85 to 89 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 100 to 104 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 55 to 59 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 45 to 49 in Grayslake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 70 to 74 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 60 to 64 in Lake Zurich and 5 to 9 in unincorporated areas near Lake Zurich; and 25 to 29 in Lake Villa and 40 to 44 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 4,770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 252 deaths on its coronavirus website Monday.

• Cases per suburb include 422 in Addison, 353 in West Chicago, 324 in Bensenville, 320 in Glendale Heights, 307 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 283 in Carol Stream, 169 in Lombard, 164 in Elmhurst, 158 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 136 in Villa Park, 134 in Downers Grove, 128 in Wheaton, 104 in Willowbrook, and 86 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 3,189 cases of COVID-19 with 90 deaths on its website Monday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,396 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 714 in Elgin (Kane portion), 303 in Carpentersville, 157 in South Elgin, 124 in St. Charles, 84 in Geneva, 67 in North Aurora, 56 in Batavia, and 29 in Algonquin (Kane County portion).

McHenry County

• There are 971 cases of COVID-19 and 53 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Monday.

Will County

• There have been 3,801 cases of COVID-19 and 202 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Monday.

• Cases per town include 228 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 36 in Aurora (Will County portion).