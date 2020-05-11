Itasca cancels events through July
Updated 5/11/2020 1:29 PM
Itasca has canceled all major community events through the end of July as a result of COVID-19.
The cancellations include the Memorial Day parade, The Scottish Festival and Highland Games, the Subaru Car Show, the Itasca Summer Concert Series, the Fourth of July celebration, ItascaFest, the Community Garage Sale, Fishing with the Cops, and Ice Cream in the Park.
National Night Out, which is traditionally held in August, has been rescheduled nationally to Oct. 6.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.