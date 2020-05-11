Itasca cancels events through July

Itasca has canceled all major community events through the end of July as a result of COVID-19.

The cancellations include the Memorial Day parade, The Scottish Festival and Highland Games, the Subaru Car Show, the Itasca Summer Concert Series, the Fourth of July celebration, ItascaFest, the Community Garage Sale, Fishing with the Cops, and Ice Cream in the Park.

National Night Out, which is traditionally held in August, has been rescheduled nationally to Oct. 6.