Feder: WLS Radio adds sports talk show weeknights with Rob Martier

Beginning tonight the Cumulus Media news/talk station will air a new "sports-focused program" from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by news anchor and sports reporter Rob Martier.

With the world of sports at a standstill because of the pandemic, it may seem like an odd time to launch a sports talk show. But that's not stopping WLS 890-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Beginning tonight the Cumulus Media news/talk station will air a new "sports-focused program" from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, hosted by news anchor and sports reporter Rob Martier.

With the new addition comes the subtraction of Jenniffer Weigel, who signed off as evening host last week.

"I am truly looking forward to Rob's extensive sports background and broadcasting talents as he assumes this new opportunity," Marv Nyren, vice president and market manager of Cumulus Chicago, wrote in an email to staff.

"We thank Jen for her contributions to WLS-AM as she brought her unique Chicago sensibility to the airwaves each evening. We wish her well as Jen has decided to go in another direction," Nyren said.

Martier joined WLS as evening news anchor in 2018 and later adding hosting of Fighting Illini football broadcasts and the weekly "Drive Chicago" automotive show. The graduate of Glenbrook South High School and Illinois College previously worked at Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM and Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.