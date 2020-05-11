Feder on radio ratings: WBBM Newsradio leads big surge for news/talk stations

WBBM 780-FM/WCFS 105.9-FM again finished first overall and led in mornings with Felicia Middlebrooks, above, and Pat Cassidy.

As radio continued to redefine its role in the lives of listeners sheltering in place, WBBM 780-FM/WCFS 105.9-FM widened its first-place lead in Nielsen Audio ratings released Monday.

With a cumulative weekly audience of 938,400, the Entercom all-news combo again finished first overall, and led in mornings with Felicia Middlebrooks and Pat Cassidy, afternoons with Keith Johnson and Lisa Fielding, and evenings with Bob Conway and Andy Dahn.

WBBM Newsradio's success also was reflected in a substantial surge for two news/talk stations -- Nexstar Media Group WGN 720-AM and Chicago Public Media WBEZ 91.5-FM. Both increased audience shares by 25% from the previous month.

The biggest winner among music stations was Hubbard Radio classic rock WDRV 97.1-FM, which moved up to second place overall and first in afternoons with Bob Stroud.

• Get Robert Feder's full report and more media news at robertfeder.com.