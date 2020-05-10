Woman seriously injured in golf cart crash near Antioch

A 48-year-old woman is in serious condition after being thrown from a golf cart that struck an embankment Saturday in an unincorporated area near Antioch, Lake County Sheriff's police said Sunday.

Authorities said a 37-year-old Antioch-area man was driving the cart in the 24000 block of West Beach Grove Road, southwest of Antioch, when it left the roadway and hit the embankment shortly before 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

The female passenger was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with what sheriff's police called significant injuries. The driver was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.