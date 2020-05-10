 

Two suspects in custody after woman beaten, robbed at Naperville motel

 
Updated 5/10/2020 1:12 PM

Naperville police said two men are custody, while a woman is being sought, following an armed robbery early Sunday morning at a motel in the 1600 block of Naperville-Wheaton Road.

Police said a woman was beaten and held at gunpoint in her motel room while the robbery took place. She suffered minor injuries and was treated on the scene, police said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officers responded to the motel at 4:20 a.m. and met with the victim, who said the woman struck her in the head before one of the men held a gun to her head while they went through her property.

The three robbers fled the scene after the robbery, police said. Officers located the two male suspects in the area later Sunday.

The female suspect is described as white, approximately 18 to 22 years of age, 5'6" tall with a thin build and pink eyelashes.

