Suspension on bulk garbage pickup in Gurnee lifted
Updated 5/10/2020 3:55 PM
Waste Management will resume picking up bulky items in Gurnee on Monday, according to village officials.
The practice had been suspended during the early weeks of the pandemic. Bulky items the company will pick up include furniture, mattresses, carpet and appliances.
According to the village, Waste Management is asking residents to dispose of only one bulky item per week to help out their employees.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.