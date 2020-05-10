May 10 COVID-19 cases per county; search by ZIP code

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website, shown here at the end of March, that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 39,185 cases in the suburbs, a little more than half state's total, according to Illinois Department of Public Health. There have been 1,734 deaths in the suburbs, about 51% of all deaths in Illinois.

Here are cases per county and some towns. Not every town with cases is included.

Cook County

• As of Sunday, suburban Cook County had 21,705 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 980 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 30,950 cases and 1,337 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health listed 1,007 cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths in Des Plaines, 369 cases and four deaths in Mount Prospect, 363 cases and eight deaths in Wheeling, 334 cases and 26 deaths in Glenview, 297 cases and four deaths in Palatine, 291 cases and six deaths in Streamwood, 252 cases and seven deaths in Schaumburg, 264 cases and five deaths in Hoffman Estates, 242 cases and five deaths in Arlington Heights, 190 cases and 23 deaths in Park Ridge, 167 cases and five deaths in Rolling Meadows, 140 cases and one death in Elk Grove Village, 121 cases and three deaths in Prospect Heights, and 52 cases and eight deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 5,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 164 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Sunday.

• Cases in some Lake County towns: 1,605 to 1,609 in Waukegan and 65 to 69 in unincorporated areas near Waukegan; 210 to 214 in Mundelein and 30 to 34 in unincorporated areas near Mundelein; 155 to 159 in Gurnee and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Gurnee; 110 to 114 in Round Lake and 85 to 89 in unincorporated areas near Round Lake; 100 to 104 in Vernon Hills and less than five in unincorporated areas near Vernon Hills; 55 to 59 in Libertyville and 15 to 19 in unincorporated areas near Libertyville; 45 to 49 in Grayslake and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Grayslake; 65 to 69 in Wauconda and 10 to 14 in unincorporated areas near Wauconda; 75 to 79 in Buffalo Grove and less than five in unincorporated areas near Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion); 60 to 64 in Lake Zurich and five to nine in unincorporated area near Lake Zurich; and 20 to 24 in Lake Villa and 35 to 39 in unincorporated areas near Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 4,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 248 deaths on its coronavirus website Sunday.

• Cases per suburb include 412 in Addison, 336 in West Chicago, 314 in Bensenville and Glendale Heights, 298 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 280 in Carol Stream, 164 in Lombard, 162 in Elmhurst, 148 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 134 in Villa Park, 133 in Downers Grove, 127 in Wheaton, 106 in Willowbrook, and 82 in Glen Ellyn.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 2,726 cases of COVID-19 with 85 deaths on its website Friday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 1,169 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 585 in Elgin (Kane portion), 261 in Carpentersville, 109 in St. Charles, 152 in South Elgin, 82 in Geneva, 53 in Batavia, 54 in North Aurora, 27 in Gilberts, and 20 in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 940 cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website Sunday.

Will County

• There have been 3,684 cases of COVID-19 and 202 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website Sunday.

• Cases per town include 228 in Naperville (Will County portion), and 35 in Aurora (Will County portion).