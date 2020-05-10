Crash snarls traffic on Route 43 in Rolling Meadows
Updated 5/10/2020 2:10 PM
An accident Sunday on Route 53 in Rolling Meadows caused a minor injury and traffic delays.
Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a crash involving five vehicles in the two right, northbound lanes of Route 53 south of Northwest Highway.
One of the vehicles involved was an SUV hauling a car carrier, which police said was clipped by another vehicle.
Due to debris from the crash, the two right lanes were closed, causing delays of up to 20 minutes while police and ambulances responded. One female with minor injuries was transported by ambulance for treatment, police said.
By 1:48 p.m. only the right lane was closed as tow trucks attended to the disabled vehicles, according to police.
