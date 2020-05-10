Barrington tree branch chipper program in final week

Barrington's tree branch chipper program will run will through Friday, May 15.

Officials said residents on either side of Main Street must leave their materials at the curb no later than Monday so the chipper can collect them. Branches may be up to 10 inches in diameter and at least 4 inches in length. The branches must be stacked neatly in a long, low pile on the parkway, with the cut end facing the curb.

Barrington Public Works crews cannot pick up material on private property.