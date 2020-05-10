 

Barrington soccer player gets a kick out of raising money for COVID-19 relief

  • Roman Booker, 10 of Barrington, does one of 20,000 kicks of a soccer ball he completed this weekend to raise more than $3,000 to help COVID-19 relief efforts, including Feeding America. He's also donating to help doctors and nurses at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington.

      Roman Booker, 10 of Barrington, does one of 20,000 kicks of a soccer ball he completed this weekend to raise more than $3,000 to help COVID-19 relief efforts, including Feeding America. He's also donating to help doctors and nurses at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

  • Roman Booker, 10 of Barrington, kicked a soccer ball 20,000 times over the weekend to raise money for Feeding America, health care workers at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington and charitable efforts in his native England.

      Roman Booker, 10 of Barrington, kicked a soccer ball 20,000 times over the weekend to raise money for Feeding America, health care workers at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington and charitable efforts in his native England. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

 
Jeff Knox
 
 
Updated 5/10/2020 5:20 PM

Roman Booker gets a kick out of soccer.

This weekend, he got more than 20,000 kicks, all of them for a good cause.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Inspired by Captain Thomas Moore, a 100-year-old former British Army officer who was raising money for COVID-19 relief, Roman, 10 of Barrington, thought he could use his soccer skills to help people close to home.

"I'm raising money for the health care workers and the families in need," said Roman, a fourth-grader at Grove Avenue Elementary School in Barrington.

Roman crushed his original fundraising goal of $1,000 for the organization Feeding America and the doctors and nurses at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Lake Barrington. He's now well over $2,000 for those organizations and has raised more than $1,000 for a similar organization in Great Britain, where he and his family moved from five years ago.

When he's not kicking a soccer ball to raise money for good causes, he's plays for the Chicago Sockers FC and someday would like to play for his favorite professional team, Leeds United in England.

If you'd like to contribute to Roman's kicks, visit www.gofundme.com/f/kick-ups-for-covid-19.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 