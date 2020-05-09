Fresh Stack Burger Co. set to open Monday in Kildeer

When he was 13 and growing up in Columbus, Ohio, Sean Thomas began mopping the floors at a local Wendys, the franchise founded by his grandfather Dave Thomas.

"I'd look around the restaurant and thought how cool it would be to own something like this one day," said Thomas, of Downers Grove.

The day has come.

He is the 33-year-old president of the Fresh Stack Burger Co., which will open Monday in Kildeer with curbside and third-party delivery service.

Founders Thomas, chief operating officer Mookie Lee and law consultant Patrick Wartan describe their new venture as a polished fast-food casual spot. The menu was developed by the guidance of Italian born chef Fabio Viviani.

Thomas is quite aware of the meat shortage that has affected many restaurants, including Wendy's.

"We have a great relationship with our distributors and we've been in daily contact," Thomas said. "It's certainly something we are keeping a close eye on.

"Even if we do run into a meat issue, we have other items on our menu that we'd be able to offer the customers, like chicken sandwiches, salads, desserts and some sides."

Initially, hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

"It's crazy times," said Thomas, who has a culinary degree from Le Cordon Bleu in Chicago in addition to studying entrepreneurship at Auburn University.

"When we started this company several months back, the business partners said we wanted to have a good, strong 'why' as to why we are doing this.

"And the 'why' we decided is that we wanted be a service to the people of northwest Chicago, mainly in this Kildeer, Palatine, Lake Zurich and Barrington area. So we feel that staying closed right now is not necessarily doing that."

Thomas said safety is the top priority.

"The safety of our employees and customers is going to come first and foremost. We still want to be able to serve in this community and offer something to help take people's minds off all this craziness going on."

The restaurant has no drive-up window, but within 10 days of Monday's opening, Thomas plans to implement a 'pop-up' drive-through service. A menu board will be set up, a drive-up lane will be marked and employees with iPads will take orders.

Customers also "can call right into our restaurant and place the order," Thomas said. "We want to make sure you never have to leave the car and with limited contact as possible with anyone in these times."

Paying homage to his childhood favorite Wendy's treat of fries and a Frosty, Thomas will offer a version called the 'Friescream' shake.

When allowed to open, the bar will seat 24 people and feature beer, wine and barrel-aged cocktails.