Firefighter injured at scene of Naperville fire

A firefighter was injured at the scene of a fire early Saturday at a two-story home in the 1700 block of Baybrook Lane in Naperville.

Two adults and two children who resided at the home were able to evacuate safely and were uninjured, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

After receiving a 911 call at 1:25 a.m. Saturday, firefighters arrived at the scene and "found moderate smoke coming from the chimney and roof." Firefighters subsequently found "heavy fire in the walls of the attic" according to the statement.

Firefights brought the blaze under control within an hour, officials said.

There had been a fire in the fireplace earlier in the evening, officials said. However the origins of the fire -- which left the home uninhabitable -- remain under investigation.