COVID-19 deaths top 100 for fifth consecutive day

A sign indicates to keep a healthy distance Saturday at the Downtown Evanston Farmers' Market in Evanston. The Downtown Evanston Farmers' Market is enforcing new safety measure as it prepares to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared farmers' markets an essential business in his original stay-at-home order. Associated Press

Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois increased by 2,325 since Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The IDPH on Saturday also reported an additional 111 deaths, marking the fifth consecutive day coronavirus fatalities exceeded 100.

To date, the IDPH reports 3,349 deaths statewide from 76,085 cases diagnosed in 98 Illinois counties. The age of coronavirus patients ranges from younger than one year to older than 100 years, the IDPH reports.

This week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker outlined a five-stage plan to reopen Illinois, which officials have divided into four regions. Each region will be evaluated individually as they progress through the five phases on the way to resuming normal activity.

The Northeast region contains Chicago, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.

The Northeast region is in Phase 2, or "flattening." Phase 3, or "recovery," involves reopening more businesses to the public with restrictions and would allow gatherings of 10 or fewer people. Phase 4, or "revitalization," would ease some restrictions and allow schools to reopen with safety precautions in place.

To reach Phase 3, regions must have an infection rate of 20% or lower over two weeks, hospital admissions for COVID-19 illnesses must stay level or decrease for 28 days, and at least 14% of ICU, medical and surgery beds must be available.

Phase 4 would also include expanded testing for everyone and extensive contact tracing.